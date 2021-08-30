Senior Celebrations Set Across Livingston County In September

August 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Consortium on Aging is celebrating senior citizens all September.



September is National Senior Citizen month and special events will be taking place at all 6 Livingston County senior centers. On each event day, seniors can take part in free bingo with prizes, raffles, ice cream, and more. Lunch from Senior Nutrition/ Meals on Wheels is available for $5.



The first celebration is Wednesday at the Howell Senior Center. On September 14th, the Consortium will be in Hamburg, and then in Hartland, two days later. Kim Konarksi, director of the Hartland Senior Activity Center, said they are actually celebrating National Senior Month that entire week, as part of their “grand re-open house.” Multiple free classes will be held each day, with free lunches provided Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The Consortium will then hit senior centers in Brighton, Putnam Township, and Fowlerville later in the month. Each event will take place between 11am and 2pm.



For more information, including full lists of locations and activities in Hartland, click below, or visit www.livingstoncoa.org.