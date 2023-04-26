Senior Celebration Days Planned During Month Of May

April 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Senior Celebration Days will be taking place at senior centers throughout Livingston County during the month of May.



The events are hosted by the Livingston County Consortium on Aging - a non-profit collaborative that serves seniors and aging adults in the community. Some members include Meals on Wheels, home care agencies, and assisted living facilities.



The non-profit hosts the upcoming Senior Celebration Days and a Caregiver Fair in the fall. Any funds raised are given back to organizations in the community in the form of grants to help meet any un-met senior needs.



Livingston COA Treasurer Todd Cunningham says their mission is to support seniors, the active-aging and aging-in-place and help meet any of their unmet needs. He says many seniors are on fixed incomes and have been impacted by inflation, and many are struggling with nutrition, transportation, and basic health needs.



Data shows the senior population will continue to increase, especially in Livingston County, and Cunningham said they want to make sure that they have resources available but also know about what resources and services are available.



Senior Celebration Days are planned at the six local senior centers throughout the month of May and the public is encouraged to attend.



The schedule is as follows:



5/4 -Hartland (810) 626-2135

5/5 -Hamburg (810) 222-1140

5/9 -Brighton (810) 299-3817

5/17 -Fowlerville (517) 375-1123

5/18 -Howell (517) 545-0219

5/22 -Putnam Township (734) 878-1810



Each event runs from 11am to 2pm and features food, entertainment, games and prizes. The cost is $5, which includes lunch provided by Meals on Wheels. Anyone looking to attend is asked to sign-up with the individual senior center. Cunningham says they encourage everyone to register at least 7 days in advance, preferably, so they can have an accurate count for lunch.



Cunningham says the events are all about celebrating local seniors and are open to the public. He says they want to help educate the community about the centers and what resources are available so they encourage people to stop by. Cunningham added that it seems some people have pre-conceived notions about what goes on at a senior center but a lot of times it’s false and they want to bring in new members and highlight all of the different programs and activities offered.



More information is available in the provided link.