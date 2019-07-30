Senior Celebration Day This Friday At Brighton High School

July 30, 2019

An event aimed at empowering local senior citizens is taking place this Friday.



“Get into the Game” is the theme of this year’s Senior Celebration Day, which will take place at Brighton High School and is again being organized by The Livingston County Consortium on Aging. The Consortium provides collaboration, advocacy, and communication between agencies and aging adults. It works to connect Livingston County residents with resources they might not realize are available in their communities such as transportation, nutritional care, support services, financial counseling, home safety and homecare. Senior Celebration Day, formerly Senior Power Day, is described as an annual event specifically focused on creating a positive, engaging event for older adults. Admission is free and the event features entertainment, information, food and prizes. A presentation will also be delivered on senior scams and the Big Red Barrel will be available for medication disposal. Organizers say information provided by vendors is appropriate for older adults or those caring for them in need of professional assistance. The event is well attended and historically draws more than 300 people from Livingston County and surrounding areas.



Complete details can be found through the link. (JM)