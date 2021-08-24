Senator Peters Kicks Off Hell-to-Paradise Motorcycle Tour

August 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A U.S. Senator from Michigan launched his statewide motorcycle tour in the tiny Putnam Township hamlet of Hell on Monday.



Democrat Gary Peters kicked off day one of his Hell to Paradise motorcycle tour and visited Screams Souvenirs, a small business that benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. He highlighted how the American Rescue Plan has delivered critical federal relief to local small businesses.



In a release, Peters commented “There is no better way to see everything that Michigan has to offer than while riding a motorcycle. I was proud to kick off this year’s tour in Hell, Michigan – and even be named honorary Mayor for the day”. Peters says the stops allow him to see and hear firsthand how the American Recue Plan enabled local small businesses and communities to stay afloat and recover during the pandemic.



Hell’s unofficial Mayor and Owner of Screams Souvenirs John Colone said it was an honor to welcome Senator Peters to Hell and name him mayor of the town for the day. Colone thanked Peters for his work in helping to pass the American Rescue Plan for small businesses like his - saying they were able to receive critical federal resources to keep employees on payroll and their doors open.



After the Hell stop, Peters rode with a group of riders to Flint and visited 501 Bar & Grill, which received support through the Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Fund.



Throughout the motorcycle tour, Peters says he’ll continue to highlight how the American Rescue Plan is making a difference and allowing Michiganders to build back better. He’ll head to Alpena and Mackinaw City before concluding the tour in Paradise.