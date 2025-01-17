Senator Peters Focuses on Michigan During Department of Transportation Nominee Sean Duffy's Confirmation Hearing

January 17, 2025

U.S. Senator Gary Peters questioned former U.S. Representative Sean Duffy, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation, during his confirmation hearing this week.



Peters is a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.



When asked about whether he will support the auto industry, not only in Michigan but across the country, Duffy said it was a priority.



“Obviously, it’s important to Detroit, to Michigan,” he said. “To your point, it’s incredibly important to America as a whole.”



Duffy also talked about how ensuring automakers don’t have to worry about being “undercut” by foreign countries, namely China should remain a focus.



Peters also raised concerns over the 70-year-old Line 5 pipeline, which runs under the Straits of Mackinac. Duffy, who formerly served as the chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force, said the pipeline ran through his former district, and he would work with Peters to ensure there wouldn’t be an oil spill in the Great Lakes.



The Great Lakes are a water source for nearly 40 million people.



The ports in the Great Lakes receive very little in the way of DOT funding, with Peters saying some years the ports get only 2% of the funds available. Great Lakes ports serve as a major transit point for moving goods in the country and abroad. Duffy said he would work to have funding be more fair for ports across the country.



When asked about funding for essential supply airports, which serve communities that aren’t located close to major airports, Duffy said he would support keeping funding available for them.



Michigan has the second highest number of ES airports in the country, Peters said.



In a statement released after the confirmation hearing, Peters said he was glad he secured Duffy’s commitment to work with him on issues important to not only Michigan, but the country if he is confirmed.



“Former Congressman Duffy has been open and ready to have honest conversations about these and other issues since his confirmation process began,” he said. “I appreciate his willingness to engage with me in good faith and look forward to learning more about his vision for the Department of Transportation.”



The full video of Peters’ questioning of Duffy is linked below.