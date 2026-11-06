Senator-Elect Mike Murphy To Serve As Assistant Republican Floor Leader

November 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State Senator-elect Mike Murphy has been elected by his Senate Republican colleagues to serve as Assistant Republican Floor Leader for the 104th and 105th Michigan Legislatures, covering 2027 through 2030.



Murphy, who currently serves as Livingston County Sheriff, said “I’m grateful to my colleagues for putting their trust in me. As Sheriff, I’ve learned how important it is to listen, communicate clearly and follow through. I’ll bring that same approach to the Senate floor and to my work on behalf of the people of the 22nd District.”



In his leadership role, Murphy will work with the Republican floor leader and fellow caucus members to coordinate the caucus’s work on the Senate floor.



Murphy added “The people of the 22nd District elected me to be their voice in Lansing. I look forward to bringing their concerns into the conversations that shape what we do in the Senate.”



Murphy was elected November 3rd to represent Michigan’s 22nd Senate District.



After 36 and a half years, he will retire as Livingston County Sheriff in December and be sworn in as a state senator in January 2027.



The district includes all of Livingston County and portions of Genesee, Ingham, Oakland, and Shiawassee Counties.