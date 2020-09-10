Senator Theis To Host Coffee Hours September 25th

September 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and businesses will have an opportunity to chat about state government with a local senator later this month.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township will be hosting multiple coffee hour opportunities for 22nd Senate District residents in Washtenaw and Livingston Counties on Friday September 25th. Theis will be at the Sharon Township Hall in Manchester from 11am until noon; at Pierce Park in Chelsea from 12:30 to 1:30pm and at the Dexter Township Hall from 2 to 3pm. The Senator will wrap up the day at the Pinckney Diner from 3:30 to 4:30pm. The events are open to district residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. Anyone planning on attending must wear a face mask or covering and is asked to respect physical distancing guidelines.



Residents with questions can contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or by email at SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov.