Senate Committee Advances Bills To Ban Ghost Guns

December 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Senate Committee has advanced bills to ban 3D print firearms or “ghost guns”.



The Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety advanced Senate Bills 1149 and 1150 to the Michigan Senate for full consideration.



Ghost guns are privately-made firearms without serial numbers. They’re made of parts and are potentially untraceable. They can be assembled at home, either from scratch or through weapon parts kits that can be legally bought online with no license required.



The legislation would require every gun to have a serial number, make it illegal to sell a firearm or unfinished frame without a serial number, and make it illegal to use a 3D printer to make firearms without a license.



During the committee meeting, it was highlighted that a ghost gun was used in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said “Common-sense gun regulations are essential to protecting our communities and preventing firearms from falling into the wrong hands. Ghost guns, because they are untraceable, severely undermine our state’s ability to effectively investigate and prevent gun violence. The legislation marks a critical step toward addressing the unique dangers ghost guns pose. The threat of these weapons is undeniable. By taking decisive action to ban them, we can prevent further tragedies in our communities and protect the lives of Michiganders. This legislation is not about infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. It’s about ensuring that our communities are safe from criminals using ghost guns to commit untraceable crimes”.



Committee Republicans Jim Runestad and Ruth Johnson voted against the legislation.



Opponents, including the National Rifle Association, argue the legislation is unconstitutional and won’t stop criminal activity.



The group Michigan Open Carry testified against the bills, stating “They are a solution in search of a problem”. It noted guns commercially manufactured before 1968 do not have a lawful serial number and would make thousands that are currently owned legally – illegal.



AP photos