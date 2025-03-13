Sen. Slotkin to Host Telephone Town Hall

March 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sen. Elissa Slotkin has scheduled a telephone town hall at 6:30pm Thursday, sending out invitations via robocall.



"I'm calling you to do something a little different. I'm inviting you to participate in my upcoming telephone town hall," Slotkin's voice message says.



The Michigan Democrat says those who received the initial call, will receive another call when the meeting begins. The telephone town hall also will be streamed on Slotkin's web page linked below.



"I'm going to provide an update on the avalanche of things happening in Washington right now and the ways it could affect your pocket book, your kids. And I'll go through also what our office can do for you," Slotkin added.