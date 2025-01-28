Sen. Peters Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

January 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) on Tuesday released a statement and video to announce he will not seek reelection in 2026. Below are excerpts from his statement. For the full statement, click the link below.



"I have always believed that American democracy can only remain healthy and vibrant when every citizen takes an active role in strengthening their community. There are many ways people can choose to serve their community and all are important. The how and when we serve is different for everyone and what we do becomes part of a unique individual life story having many chapters.



"At this point in my life, I have been able to write many different chapters, and I look forward to the new ones with both anticipation and excitement.



"When I was first elected to Congress in 2008, I always knew there would come a time to pass the torch to the next generation of public servants and allow them the opportunity to bring fresh energy and ideas to our nation’s capital. Our founding fathers envisioned members of Congress as citizens serving their country for a few terms and then returning to private life. I agree. After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and turn over the reins. I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026.



"I have two more years remaining in my current term and there is more work to do. I intend to continue my work on issues important to all Michiganders by working to lower costs, make sure everyone has the opportunity to succeed, feel safe in their community, and protect core American democratic values.



"My service in the Congress has been the honor of my life. It has been a humbling responsibility given to me by the voters of the state I love. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I believe my work has left our country a better place.



"I am leaving Congress, but I am not retiring. I look forward to writing many more chapters when my term ends. I do not know what those chapters will be, but I expect one of them will be me finding endless twisting back roads where I can experience the joy of total freedom riding my Harley Davidson motorcycle on a warm sunny day."



Senator Gary Peters has been honored to represent the State of Michigan in the U.S. Senate since 2015. He worked in the private sector for 20 years as a financial advisor. He began his career in public service as a Rochester Hills City Councilman, and served two terms as a Michigan State Senator.



Peters volunteered for the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 34, where he earned a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist designation and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After the September 11th terrorist attacks on our country, he volunteered again for drilling status and served overseas as part of his Reserve duty.



He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, and then to the U.S. Senate in 2014. Peters currently serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, and has been the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee since 2019.



Over the remaining two years of his term, Peters will continue his legislative efforts, but his 16 years in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate leave a clear legacy of an elected official who delivers real results for the people of Michigan.