Sen. Peters: Selfridge to House Northern Border Mission Center

January 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



U.S. Senator Gary Peters held a press conference Monday at Selfridge Air National Guard Base to highlight bipartisan legislation he authored that was recently signed into law that will expand the duties of the Department of Homeland Security’s Northern Border Mission Center.



According to a press release, Peters secured his legislation as a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that was recently signed into law, and previously secured $3 million in March 2024 to establish and operate the Northern Border Mission Center at Selfridge, where it will be collocated with current DHS components.



The Center, which DHS is already working to set up, will support wide-ranging efforts to strengthen border security.



Peters was joined by Michigan Air National Guard Brigadier General Daniel J. Kramer II, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner and Selfridge Honorary Commander Candice Miller to discuss how this Center will further expand Selfridge’s robust capabilities and help cement its critical role in protecting our national security.



The Center will serve as a training location for DHS personnel and act as a testing ground for border security technology.



The Center will coordinate with state, local, and Tribal governments, and other key stakeholders, to ensure DHS can fulfill its security mission and address evolving threats at the Northern Border, including illicit drug trafficking, human smuggling, and the rise of illegal drone use.