Semi Truck Hauling Milk Crashes On Freeway Ramp

May 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A freeway ramp in the Fowlerville area was closed for hours on Friday while authorities worked to clean up thousands of gallons of spilled milk.



Michigan State Police say a semi-truck hauling milk was exiting from westbound I-96 to Fowlerville Road, traveling too fast, and crashed and overturned shortly before 9am Friday.



A Motor Carrier Officer investigated and the 55-year-old driver of the truck was issued a citation for speeding.



The driver’s injuries did not require medical treatment.



The exit ramp to Fowlerville Road from westbound I-96 was closed for hours while authorities worked to clean up around 12,000 gallons of milk.