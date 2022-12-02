Semi-Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole Off US-23

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A semi-truck went off US-23 and crashed into a utility pole in Tyrone Township early Thursday morning.



Troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were called out around 4am and said preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling southbound on US-23 and “blacked out/fell asleep”.



The truck left the roadway and drove into a ditch and over Old US-23 before crashing into the utility pole.



No injuries were reported and Consumers Energy was called out to the scene to make repairs.



The resulting traffic impact was said to be minimal and the investigation is continuing.