Semi Overturns On Wixom Road On-Ramp To I-96

August 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some traffic issues in the Wixom area this afternoon.



The City advised that around 1:20pm, a semi-truck traveling from southbound Wixom Road onto I-96 overturned on the on-ramp to eastbound I-96.



The truck was towing a tandem trailer, which was not carrying any hazardous material.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



The on-ramp was closed while wrecker crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.



The crash is being investigated and handled by the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division.