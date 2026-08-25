Semi Overturns On Wixom Road On-Ramp To I-96
August 25, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Some traffic issues in the Wixom area this afternoon.
The City advised that around 1:20pm, a semi-truck traveling from southbound Wixom Road onto I-96 overturned on the on-ramp to eastbound I-96.
The truck was towing a tandem trailer, which was not carrying any hazardous material.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The on-ramp was closed while wrecker crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.
The crash is being investigated and handled by the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division.