Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Some traffic issues in the Wixom area this afternoon.

The City advised that around 1:20pm, a semi-truck traveling from southbound Wixom Road onto I-96 overturned on the on-ramp to eastbound I-96.

The truck was towing a tandem trailer, which was not carrying any hazardous material.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The on-ramp was closed while wrecker crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The crash is being investigated and handled by the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division.