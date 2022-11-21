Overturned Semi Closes I-96 Sunday

Jessica Mathews





The driver of an overturned semi that shut down I-96 near Fowlerville Sunday morning was cited for careless driving.



The crash occurred on eastbound I-96 near Fowlerville Road in Handy Township.



Michigan State Police report the single truck tractor, semi-trailer combination left the roadway left and rolled into the median. The truck was hauling US Mail. The freeway was closed for over two hours.



After the investigation, driver and witness interviews, MSP say the driver was cited for careless operation.



Troopers were assisted on scene by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies, Livingston County EMS, the Fowlerville Area Fire Department and Corrigan’s Towing.