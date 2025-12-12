Semi Hits Crossing Pole, Breaks Window In Downtown Howell

December 12, 2025

A semi-truck took out a crossing pole at Grand River and Michigan Avenue in downtown Howell late this afternoon, breaking a window at a local restaurant.



Howell Police tell WHMI a semi-truck turned too tight and struck the MDOT crossing pole - which fell and broke a window. It happened around 4:45, with the window being at Diamond’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant.



There were no injuries and it was labeled a “simple traffic accident”.



DPW responded to secure any electrical issues.



