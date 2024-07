Semi Fire On Westbound I-96 In Brighton Township

July 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A semi-truck caught on fire on I-96 in Brighton Township this afternoon causing significant delays.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded on scene.



A single-vehicle, semi-truck caught on fire on westbound I-96 near Kensington Road.



No injuries were reported.



Traffic back-ups resulted due to lane closures for clean-up and crash investigation.