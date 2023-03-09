Crash Involving Semi Truck Shuts Down Northbound US-23

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A crash involving a semi shut down US-23 in Green Oak Township on Wednesday afternoon.



It happened around 2pm on northbound US-23 at Silver Lake Road. Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded on scene.



The crash involved a semi and another vehicle. Police said the semi struck the vehicle from behind, causing it to flip.



There were no reported injuries. US-23 was closed for roughly two hours and re-opened around 4pm.