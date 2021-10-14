Semi Overturns On I-96 Exit Ramp To Spencer Road

October 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A semi-truck said to be traveling too fast for conditions overturned on a busy freeway exit ramp in Brighton Wednesday, shutting down the ramp and snarling traffic for hours.



At approximately 2pm, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound I-96 exit ramp to Spencer Road involving a tractor and semi-trailer combination. A press release states the preliminary investigation revealed that a 31-year-old resident of Los Angeles, California was traveling too fast for conditions, causing the vehicle to overturn on the ramp and spill the load of empty refuse bins. The driver was transported to a hospital by Livingston County EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 2000 Volvo tractor and semi-trailer were operated by NFF Trucking LLC out of Dallas, Texas.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and the Michigan Department of Transportation.



The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which left the exit ramp closed for approximately four hours for clean-up. The ramp reopened around 6pm.