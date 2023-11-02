Semi Crash Prompts Partial Closure of WB I-96 in Ingham County

November 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A crash involving a semi-truck closed down a portion of westbound I-96 in Ingham County on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.



The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a semi reportedly went off the road and caught fire.



Heavy presence by fire and emergency crews prompted a partial closure of westbound I-96 approaching Williamston Road (Exit 117).



The closure continued through the evening and crews reopened the roadway around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.



No word on injuries or what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.