Multi-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Shuts Down I-275

October 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A multi-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks and a fuel spill shut down I-275 during rush hour Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.



It happened around 4:15pm near Plymouth Road.



Michigan State Police say preliminary investigation revealed that traffic in the right lane of northbound I-275 was stopped when the 71-year-old male semi-driver from Howell could not stop in time and rear-ended another semi. That second semi was pushed into passenger car, which was pushed into a van. A third semi attempted to avoid the second semi but sideswiped it.



The at-fault driver and the driver of the passenger car were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.



Northbound I-275 was closed at Ford Road and Hines Drive, under the overpass, due to a fuel spill.



The freeway finally re-opened around 1am.



MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said “It is key to leave enough following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. It is the driver’s responsibility to make sure they can stay in control of their vehicle and stop safely.”