Semi-Crash Closes I-96 at M-52 in Leroy Township

November 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Drivers on westbound I-96 were delayed for over an hour following a crash at M-52 in Leroy Township on Monday morning.



The crash involving a semi-truck occurred around 8:00 a.m. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all lanes of I-96 closed to traffic and reopened around 9:30 a.m.



A semi-truck apparently rolled over onto the side of the freeway. No word on what caused the crash or the injuries of those involved.



Photo is courtesy of our reporting partners at WILX Lansing. A link to their story is provided.