Semi Collision Closes I-96 for Over 6 Hours Near Williamston Rd.
August 3, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
A stretch of I-96 near Williamston was closed for more than six hours Wednesday following a crash involving two semi-trucks.
According to our reporting partners at WILX Lansing, the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on EB I-96 just west of Williamston Road (Exit 117).
One injury was reported following the collision.
One truck reportedly flipped across at least one lane of EB I-96. The other truck was damaged and seen on the right shoulder following the crash.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid that stretch of EB I-96 before the roadway reopened at about 10:00 p.m.
Photo Courtesy of WILX Lansing.