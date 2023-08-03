Semi Collision Closes I-96 for Over 6 Hours Near Williamston Rd.

August 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A stretch of I-96 near Williamston was closed for more than six hours Wednesday following a crash involving two semi-trucks.



According to our reporting partners at WILX Lansing, the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on EB I-96 just west of Williamston Road (Exit 117).



One injury was reported following the collision.



One truck reportedly flipped across at least one lane of EB I-96. The other truck was damaged and seen on the right shoulder following the crash.



Drivers were encouraged to avoid that stretch of EB I-96 before the roadway reopened at about 10:00 p.m.



Photo Courtesy of WILX Lansing.