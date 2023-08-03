April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com

A stretch of I-96 near Williamston was closed for more than six hours Wednesday following a crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to our reporting partners at WILX Lansing, the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on EB I-96 just west of Williamston Road (Exit 117).

One injury was reported following the collision.

One truck reportedly flipped across at least one lane of EB I-96. The other truck was damaged and seen on the right shoulder following the crash.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid that stretch of EB I-96 before the roadway reopened at about 10:00 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of WILX Lansing.