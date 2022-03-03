SEMCOG Launches Water Infrastructure Task Force

March 3, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has launched its Regional Water Infrastructure Task Force.



The SEMCOG Task Force is made up of government, business, and non-profit organizations that will focus on the current conditions, future resiliency of the system, and determine short-term and long-term actions needed for sustainable water infrastructure in the 7-county region. SEMCOG estimates, in a release, that nearly one-third of the region’s water infrastructure is in poor condition due to chronic under-investment.



The Task Force will address key topics such as flooding issues, infrastructure mapping, investment needs, funding, and other priorities specific to stormwater, wastewater and drinking water.



The outcome of the team’s effort will be an addendum to the 2018 Water Resources Plan for Southeast Michigan. It will manifest in the form of an interactive webpage which will integrate several of SEMCOG’s initiatives around water infrastructure and act as a destination for many of the infrastructure-related resources for the region.