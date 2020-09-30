SEMCOG Promotes Traffic Safety This Fall

September 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is shining a light on safety through an annual fall safety campaign.



SEMCOG is partnering with local governments as part of its Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe campaign, which engages communities in safety education. The campaign gets underway October 5th and the goal is to reduce traffic crashes, particularly those involving fatalities and serious injuries throughout Livingston County and the region.



Various campaign materials can be accessed on SEMCOG’s website including safety tips whether walking, biking or driving along with explanations of state laws, infrastructure and signage. A link is provided.