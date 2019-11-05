SEMCOG Seeks Public Comment On Transportation Plans & Program

November 5, 2019

Public comment is being sought on regional transportation plans for Southeast Michigan.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG says the public comment period is underway for an amendment to the fiscal year 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), as well as the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP is a long-range vision and strategy that directs investment in the regional transportation system. The TIP is a list of specific projects which implement the policies of the RTP, and are recommended by cities, villages, county road agencies, transit providers, and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) over a four-year period. SEMCOG’s Executive Committee makes the final approval of the TIP project list.



The 2019 Fall Amendment revises 36 projects in the two plans - which breaks down to 14 additions, nine changes to the year in which the project will be implemented, seven changes in project scope, four cost modifications, and two deletions. The projects vary in scope such as pavement preservation and reconstruction, traffic operations involving the I-96 Active Traffic Management project, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, bridges, bus transit and safety. The only project listed for Livingston County is along M-59 from Lakena Road to the county line through Hartland Township. M-DOT is the lead agency on the 3.3 mile road rehabilitation project. The scope of the project amendment involved a right-of-way phase being added for a cost of $25,000. The total project cost is listed at $11.3 (m) million.



Project details and evaluation results are available through the provided link. Written comments can be addressed to SEMCOG’s Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; faxes to 313-961-4869; call 313-324-3330, or e-mail InfoCenter@semcog.org. Comments can also be made in person at the following meetings where amendments will be considered:



•Transportation Coordinating Council, November 21, 2019, 9:30 a.m., SEMCOG offices, 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226



•Executive Committee, December 6, 2019, 1 p.m., SEMCOG offices, 1001 Woodward Ave, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226. (JM)