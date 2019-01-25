SEMCOG Launches "Pulse of the Region Survey"

January 25, 2019

The Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments is a launching a new survey to learn resident's perspectives on commuting.



SEMCOG's "Pulse of the Region Survey" is the council's latest effort to better understand travel behaviors in southeast Michigan. It also serves to help evaluate their trip planning and commuter matching service, Southeast Michigan Commuter Connect. SEMCOG uses the Connect program to introduce drivers to different types of transportation in hopes of reducing traffic congestion. Some of those modes include carpooling, vanpooling, public transportation, walking, and biking.



Executive Director of SEMCOG, Kathleen Lomako, said that when compared to a drive-alone commute, those other options better help improve the region's air quality. By understanding what the public and knows and feels about commuter preferences, Lomako says, SEMCOG can use that information to better educate residents on the value of not driving alone.



Individuals living throughout the 7 county SEMCOG region are asked to take this online survey. As an incentive, four participants who take part will win a $75 Amazon gift card.

Take the survey through the link. (MK)