SEMCOG Seeks Public Input On Bike & Pedestrian Plan

February 17, 2020

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is seeking public input on their proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Mobility Plan.



The Bicycle and Pedestrian Mobility Plan for Southeast Michigan aims to ensure that the region’s non-motorized system meets the transportation, quality of life, health, and accessibility needs of its residents and visitors, as well as the economic development priorities and goals of the region and local communities. The plan builds upon SEMCOG’s 2014 Bicycle and Pedestrian Travel Plan for Southeast Michigan.



The plan details regional priorities, understanding current conditions, local implementation and county profiles. Among the regional policies that will work to enhance the system and meet communities’ needs are connecting and expanding the network, ensuring equitable access, increasing safety, promoting healthy lifestyles and vibrant communities, providing education, and ensuring sustainability.



The 30-day public comment period on the plan is now open. Written comments should be addressed to SEMCOG Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; send faxes to 313-961-4869; call 313-324-3330, or e-mail InfoCenter@semcog.org. Comments can be made in person at the Executive Committee meeting at SEMCOG Offices on February 21st at 1 pm, or March 19th at Schoolcraft College – VisTaTech Center, at 4:30pm.



The draft plan can be viewed at the attachment below.