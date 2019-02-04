SEMCOG Seeking Feedback On Budget, Work Program Summary

February 4, 2019

The Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is asking for public comment on their upcoming fiscal year budget and work program summary. Each year, SEMCOG designs and puts together the budget and summary in an attempt to meet the needs of the region as identified by their members across the 7 county region, which includes Livingston County.



SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako said this year there is a new initiative to look at underground infrastructure. She said they are trying to get a handle on what the region has in terms of water, sewer, waste water, and storm water drains underneath the roads. She said that knowing what they have, where it is, and what condition it is in can feed into a more strategic infrastructure to better serve the people of southeast Michigan.



Another area SEMCOG will be focusing on through 2019 and into 2020 will be their pedestrian and bicycle plan. Lomako said they will be collecting sidewalk data to better help the people who like get out and about on foot.



She’s said this year’s budget overall is pretty close to last year’s, as they strive to make the best choices with the limited amount of dollars they have. Comments from residents can be made several different ways; by phone at (313) 324-3330; by fax at (313)961-4869; or by emailing infocenter@semcog.org. They may also be made in person at their Executive Committee meeting on Friday, February 22, or at their General Assempbly, held on Thursday, March 14.



View the documents at https://semcog.org/Portals/0/Documents/About-SEMCOG/Draft2019-2020WorkProgramForSoutheastMichiganMarch2019.pdf (MK)