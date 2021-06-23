SEMCOG Seeking Comment On Transportation Plan Amendment

June 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is seeking public input on amendments to two transportation plans.



The public comment period is now open for updates being made to the 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP is a long-range vision and strategy that directs investment in the region’s transportation system. The TIP is a list of specific projects which implement the policies of the RTP and come recommended by cities, townships, county road agencies, transit providers, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.



The 2021 Summer Amendment revises 27 projects between the two plans with one located in Livingston County. That project is road rehabilitation for M-59 in Hartland Township, for 3.2-miles west of Lakena Street to the county line. MDOT is the lead agency and construction is expected to take place in fiscal year 2022. It is on the amendment because the project cost has risen to $14.765-million from $11.3-million.



Provide written comments to SEMCOG Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; send faxes to 313-961-4869; call 313-324-3330, or e-mail InfoCenter@semcog.org.



For more information on how to comment or to see the complete list of projects, visit our website.