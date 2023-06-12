SEMCOG Secures Economic Development District Status

June 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, has been designated as an Economic Development District (EDD) by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).



According to a press release, SEMCOG applied for this status on July 30, 2021 with the support of the Governor's Office and each of SEMCOG's seven counties, including Livingston, Washtenaw, and Oakland Counties.



"This is an important step in continuing our efforts to increase shared prosperity," said Amy O'Leary, Executive Director of SEMCOG. "By strengthening the connection between our region's communities and the EDA, we have become better positioned to work together to invest in Southeast Michigan's people, places, and economy."



SEMCOG says EDD status will make Southeast Michigan more competitive for EDA funding. The region's counties, cities, villages, and townships gain new eligibility to apply for federal funding.



A SEMCOG Executive Committee outlined six integrated strategies back in 2021 to create opportunities for all of Southeast Michigan:



• Creating and Marketing Quality Places

• Anticipating Demands for Land Use

• Investing in Critical Infrastructure

• Fostering a Competitive Business Climate

• Advancing Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship

• Preparing and Connecting Talent with Jobs



In addition, the status could make Southeast Michigan communities more competitive for resources to implement EDA investment priorities.



The connection promotes additional technical assistance to local governments and economic development organizations for activities, programs, and grant applications.



More information can be found at the provided link.