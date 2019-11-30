SEMCOG Urges Safe And Sober Holiday Travel

November 30, 2019

A regional planning group is offering tips to encourage safe and sober holiday travel.



As more people are expected to travel the region’s highways during the holiday season, SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, is urging everyone to remember that alcohol is a significant factor in holiday deaths.

Alcohol-related crashes tend to increase during the holidays.



SEMCOG reports during the holiday season for the years 2014-2018 in Southeast Michigan, there were 19 percent more alcohol-involved crashes per day between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day compared to the rest of the year. More alcohol-involved crashes occur on New Year’s Day than any other day of the year and, during that time frame, there were 52 percent more alcohol-involved crashes on January 1st than the next highest day, which is July 4th.



To increase traffic safety, SEMCOG is encouraging all holiday travelers to consider safety tips like using designated drivers, transit, and ride-sharing services; reminding to never drink and drive. The community is also encouraged to be aware of potential drunk drivers, to stay focused while driving and avoid all distractions, and to always wear a seatbelt.