Public Comment Open On Livingston County Road, Bridge Projects

March 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The public comment period is open for both near-term and long-term transportation plans that affect Livingston and nearby counties.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is announcing the public comment period for an amendment to the fiscal year 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The RTP is a long-range vision and strategy that directs investment in the regional transportation system. The TIP is a list of specific projects which implement the polices of the 2045 Plan, and are recommended by cities, villages, county road agencies, transit providers, and the Michigan Department of Transportation over a 4 year period.



The 2021 Spring Amendment revises 41 projects, including 3 in Livingston County. One is for a 2022 TIP project by MDOT for road rehabilitation on US-23, one mile north of Spencer Road to M-59; Cook Road to Clyde Road. The other two are 2023 projects amending the TIP and RTP for bridge replacements. One is on East Cohoctah Road over the Cohoctah-Deerfield Drain, and the other is on Peavy Road over the Marion-Genoa drain.



Comments can be made during the virtual Transportation Coordinating Council meeting on April 15; during the virtual SEMCOG Executive Committee meeting on April 23rd, by mail, or by email.



Please address written comments to SEMCOG Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; send faxes to 313-961-4869; call 313-324-3330, or e-mail InfoCenter@semcog.org.



view the full amendment at: https://semcog.org/Portals/0/Documents/Plans-For-The-Region/Transportation/TIP/20to23TIP/Spring2021AmendmentProjectListF.pdf?ver=-VbqN5nxeuzmKYgyHi2S7w%3d%3d