Regional Flooding Task Force Seeks Community Input Via Survey

August 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being encouraged to share how flooding has impacted them and provide input on the resilience strategies and investments they would like to see to better prepare communities for future flood events as part of a short survey for Southeast Michigan.



The Southeast Michigan Flooding and Resilience Task Force is asking all residents and stakeholders to weigh in.



Over the past several years, communities across Southeast Michigan have seen more frequent and intense storm events, leading to widespread flooding.



To support communities in addressing flooding challenges, SEMCOG - the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments - has convened the Flooding and Resilience Task Force to develop a Flooding and Resilience Plan for Southeast Michigan.



The plan will support local communities as they make decisions for the future and guide investments in resilience strategies.



To help guide development of the plan, SEMCOG is conducting an online survey to understand how flooding impacts residents across the region and prioritize efforts to build resilience and what communities need to build resilience to flood events.



The survey is available until next Tuesday, August 11th.



Results from the survey will help inform the Flooding and Resilience Plan for Southeast Michigan, supporting investment in projects that enhance flood resilience and respond to community needs.



Survey results will help shape the Flooding and Resilience Plan and guide local investment to support flooding resilience



Officials say flooding can affect everyone who lives and works in Southeast Michigan, so community input is vital to ensure the plan reflects the needs and values of the entire region.



SEMCOG officials told WHMI they’ve received a good response across parts of Southeast Michigan so far, but they’re hoping to gain more representation from Livingston County.



A link to the survey is provided.