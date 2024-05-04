SEMCOG Releases 2023 Recreational Vehicle Report For Region

May 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A zip code in the Howell area had the most total recreational vehicle registrations in the region last year.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, recently released a Quick Facts data report about recreational vehicle registrations across the region and local area for 2023.



A total of 472,710 recreational vehicles are registered throughout region including off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, watercraft, pickup campers - also known as truck bed campers, and trailer coaches, which include traditional RVs.



According to a SEMCOG analysis of recreational vehicles registered in Michigan in 2023, there are 9.8 recreational vehicles for every 100 persons in Southeast Michigan. A total of 472,710 recreational vehicles were registered to addresses in the region in 2023, based on a review of data provided by the Michigan Secretary of State.



Some takeaways from the report include:



In Southeast Michigan, 37.2% of registered recreational vehicles are Watercraft.



Livingston County had 19.7 recreational vehicles registered per 100 persons.



Zip code 48843 in the Howell area had the most total recreational vehicle registrations with 9,304.



Oakland County had the highest number of total recreational vehicle registrations in the region with 132,774 or 28% of the regional total.



Wayne County had the second-highest total number of registrations (22% of the region’s), though it also had the lowest rate of recreational vehicles at 5.7 per 100 persons.



The Harsens Island zip code (48028) in St. Clair County led Southeast Michigan with 97.5 registered recreational vehicles per 100 persons.



Off Road Vehicles account for 31.6% of the regional total.



Trailer Coaches comprise 24.6% of the total.



Snowmobiles make up 6.4% of the region's registered recreational vehicles.



Pickup Campers are by far the least common type of recreational vehicle in the region, with only 896 such vehicles or 0.2% of the region’s total registered recreational vehicles.



St. Clair County led the region in rate of registrations with 28.7 recreational vehicles registered per 100 persons. Monroe County followed at 23.4 recreational vehicles registered per 100 persons.



Rates overall were higher in areas that are less densely populated or near bodies of water.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary said "Recreation - by both residents and visitors - enhances quality of life for our State and region. Understanding the current fleet of recreation vehicles provides insights into significant portions of the recreation economy, enabling planning decisions that support this economy as well as our natural environment".



A link to the report is provided.