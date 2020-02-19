Public Comment Sought On SEMCOG Annual Operating Budget

February 19, 2020

The public comment period is open for Southeast Michigan Council of Governments for the FY 2020-2021 Annual Operating Budget and Work Program Summary.



A 30-day public comment period is underway for the work program summary and budget, which is designed to respond to needs of the region as identified by SEMCOG membership. As the work program is implemented, many of the resulting products are guided by SEMCOG’s Transportation Coordinating Council and task forces, Executive Committee, and/or General Assembly. Officials say SEMCOG’s meeting structure provides ample opportunity for input from a variety of interested parties through diverse membership and meetings, which are open to the public; include public comment opportunities; are posted on SEMCOG’s website and social media; and are featured in Regional Update, SEMCOG’s biweekly newsletter.



The SEMCOG Annual Operating Budget and Work Program Summary can be viewed through the provided link, along with more information on the various opportunities available to comment. (JM)