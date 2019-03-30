SEMCOG Presents Parks And Rec Plan For Comment

March 30, 2019

The public comment period is open for a recreational plan that will span 7 counties, including Livingston. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, has developed the Parks and Recreation Plan for Southeast Michigan. The plan was developed to ensure that the region’s recreation system meets the quality of life, health, and accessibility needs of residents and visitors. It also sets economic development and environmental priorities.



Six regional policies to address common challenges are laced throughout the plan. The plan states a desire to integrate community health and wellness with outdoor recreational opportunities and ensure equitable access for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities. It promotes the economic value of southeast Michigan’s parks, and supports conservation and stewardship of natural and cultural resources. Furthermore, it strives to raise awareness about recreation and tourism opportunities, while fostering collaboration with outdoor recreation stakeholders. 65 representatives from local governments to state and federal agencies to trail councils worked for a year on the plan.



View the plan at https://semcog.org/Portals/0/Documents/Plans-For-The-Region/Environment/Parks%20and%20Recreation/Parks%20and%20Recreation%20Plan%20for%20Southeast%20Michigan_1.pdf?ver=2019-03-28-112905-223



Written comments can be sent to: SEMCOG Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226; send faxes to 313-961-4869, call 313-324-3330, or e-mail InfoCenter@semcog.org. (MK)