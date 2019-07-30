SEMCOG Survey To Enhance "One Water" Campaign

July 30, 2019

Citizen perspectives on water issues in Southeast Michigan are being sought.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG is launching its latest “Pulse of the Region” survey to better understand water issues and evaluate the region's water quality education campaign titled “One Water”. It was created to attain a greater public awareness and shared responsibility for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. It’s a collaborative effort of the Great Lakes Water Authority and the Freshwater Forum at the Cranbrook Institute of Science. The goal is to educate people throughout the region about taking care and investing in inter-related water systems to keep water fresh and flowing. SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako says water is the most precious and valuable natural resource – adding the systems that provide water throughout Southeast Michigan ensure the success and quality of life in the region. She says SEMCOG works with local governments, water providers and other partners to evaluate public understanding of water issues and educate residents on important stewardship actions.



Individuals throughout the SEMCOG region - which includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties - are being asked to take an online survey that should take under ten minutes to complete. Eight participants will be randomly selected to receive a $75 Visa gift card. The survey results and information will be used to enhance the One Water campaign, further develop educational materials and plan for water-related challenges facing the region. A link to the survey is provided. (JM)