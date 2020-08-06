SEMCOG Launches Local Government Budget Priority Study

August 6, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new survey aims to collect resident input on budget priorities for local governments across Southeast Michigan.



COVID-19 has significantly impacted the national, state, and regional economies. That impact is said to be felt in personal finances, businesses and all levels of government. Officials with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments say maintaining critical services while dealing with declining revenues will be a bigger challenge for local governments. The new survey asks people to identify which local government services are most important and seeks their input on the need for services while considering revenue constraints.



SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako says COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s lives in many ways and continues to be a challenge for local government budgets. She says the survey will help them and their member local governments understand which services they provide that residents value most.



A link to the survey is provided. Results will be shared with local government leaders so that they understand what services their residents value most. Responses will also help inform SEMCOG’s Economic Development Strategy for Southeast Michigan, which is currently under development.