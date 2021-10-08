SEMCOG Awarding Grants To Livingston County And South Lyon

October 8, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of local governments are being awarded grants from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.



SEMCOG has announced $316,000 in Planning Assistance Program Funding for Transportation Equity and Sustainable Infrastructure for nine projects in their seven-county region.



Livingston County is being awarded $38,000 for the countywide assessment and citizen-enabled digital survey of broadband and internet availability for both residents and businesses that is rolling out.



The City of South Lyon is getting $35,000 to develop a Pathway Mobility Master Plan for the existing shared-use pathway system throughout the city. This plan will help the City assess the physical condition of their existing paths and evaluate the pedestrian road crossways in South Lyon.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy Leary said, in a release, that the Planning Assistance Program enables Southeast Michigan communities to plan for and implement efforts to advance transportation equity, improve quality of life, and prepare for current and future infrastructure needs.