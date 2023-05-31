SEMCOG Issues Third Ozone Action Day of the Season

May 31, 2023

SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, announced that May 31 will be the third Ozone Action day of the year for Southeast Michigan.



In its air quality advisory, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) noted that pollutants are expected to be in a range that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



EGLE cites the continuation of above-normal temperatures and dry conditions for the upward trend of ozone levels in recent days, while noting that warm, humid, and stagnant conditions are expected to continue through the week.



SEMCOG says it is important for local governments, businesses, and individuals to do what they can to voluntarily lower pollutant emissions on Ozone Action days when high levels of ozone are expected.



Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues.



"With some hot, dry days ahead of us, please take care to minimize the air quality challenges that most severely impact our most vulnerable populations," said Amy O'Leary, SEMCOG Executive Director.



Some actions for Southeast Michigan residents can do to help minimize ozone formation include delaying mowing your lawn, driving less, carpooling, and reducing electricity usage.



Ozone Action days are announced to drivers on electronic freeway message signs. In 2022, there were a total five Ozone Action days announced by SEMCOG.



Additional information on Ozone Action days is available on SEMCOG's website at the provided link.