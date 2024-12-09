SEMCOG Hosting Climate Plan Meeting at Howell's Carnagie Library Today

December 9, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is hosting an informational meeting about their climate action plan for Southeast Michigan at the Howell Carnegie Library this afternoon.



“We want to hear what matters most to you and your community, especially in areas facing the highest climate and environmental risks,” the event page said.



Local SEMCOG Ambassador and MDOT Engineer Lex Kinter said the issues can be more complex. Part of the decision to purchase an electric vehicle, for instance, is seeing where charging stations are located. If they aren’t convenient for someone looking for a new vehicle, the person may decide against an EV.



SEMCOG said their plan was designed to focus on five key priorities regarding a healthy climate. They are:



Decarbonizing buildings and industry

Modernizing and diversifying mobility systems

Expanding renewable energy generation

Managing waste materials sustainably

Optimising natural and working lands.



The group said having higher focus on walking and cycling infrastructure, zero emission vehicles, reducing building energy use, reducing food waste emissions, renewable energy and natural stormwater mitigation will help build safer and healthier communities.



An RSVP is required. More information can be found at the link below.



The SEMCOG meeting is from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The address of the Howell Carnegie Library is 314 W Grand River Avenue.