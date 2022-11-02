Public Input Sought For SEMCOG's "Pulse of the Region" Survey

November 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being encouraged to offer their input on green infrastructure in the region via a survey.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG, and its partner organization, the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition (MAC), have launched a public survey to better understand people's perceptions of green infrastructure in Southeast Michigan.



The region’s green infrastructure network includes engineered systems for managing stormwater such as rain gardens or green streets, as well as naturally resilient landscapes such as parks or wetlands.



All Southeast Michigan residents are asked to participate in the survey.



Input will help guide regional strategies for implementing local projects within the green infrastructure network. The effort supports the work of the GREEN Task Force, which stands for “Growing our Resilience, Equity, and Economy with Nature”. The task force is comprised of government, business, and non-profit organizations, with the goal to ensure that the public benefits of the region's green infrastructure network are equitable, resilient, and improve quality of life in Southeast Michigan communities.



SEMCOG Executive Director and MAC President Amy O'Leary says nature’s solutions – from urban tree canopy to large tracts of conservation land – can help them solve the region’s most pressing issues. To help guide investment in the region’s green infrastructure network, she says it’s important for public officials to understand the issues that matter most to people in the region.



A link to the survey is provided.