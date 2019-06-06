Survey Seeks Citizen Perspectives On Southeast Michigan’s Economy

June 6, 2019

A new survey seeks to gather the perceptions of residents on Southeast Michigan's economy.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, and its partner organization, the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition or MAC, recently launched the new “Pulse of the Region” survey. Citizens are asked to take the quick survey as responses will help guide planning efforts. The Southeast Michigan region is made up of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties. SEMCOG Executive Director and MAC President Kathleen Lomako says they’re working on Southeast Michigan’s next comprehensive economic development strategy and are looking for input. She says the survey will help identify economic assets and challenges most important to the region.



The survey is powered by Cobalt Community Research, a Michigan-based 501c3 nonprofit research coalition with a mission to provide research and educational tools that help schools, local governments, and other nonprofit member organizations thrive as changes emerge in the economic, demographic, and social landscape. A link to the survey is provided. (JM)