SEMCOG Seeks Input On Economic Development Strategy

October 29, 2019

A regional group is hosting economic development input sessions, with one scheduled locally.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is seeking input as it develops Southeast Michigan's next regional economic development strategy. Interactive sessions are scheduled in November and December in Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. The local event will be held at noon December 4th at the Genoa Township Hall off Dorr Road. The sessions will include discussions on creating and marketing quality places, anticipating demands for land use, fostering a competitive business climate, advancing innovation and technology, investing in critical infrastructure, and preparing and connecting talent with jobs.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves a seven county region that includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Anyone interested in attending the sessions is encouraged to register through SEMCOG. (JM)