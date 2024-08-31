SEMCOG Members Visit Downtown Howell

August 31, 2024

SEMCOG visited downtown Howell this month as part of a member meet-up event showcasing various projects and vibrant community spaces.



The event featured a walking tour of downtown Howell, with members exploring multiple locations and learning about the city’s placemaking efforts.



Tour highlights included Summit Gardens next to the Depot parking lot, which features an amphitheater, slides, recreational games, a labyrinth, and artwork. Other spots were the Peanut Row Alley social gathering space, North State Street central business district, and Historic County Courthouse.



SEMCOG said members had a “fantastic time exploring downtown Howell and discovering their impressive placemaking initiatives”.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, is a regional planning partnership of governmental units serving 4.8 million people in the seven-county region of Southeast Michigan that strives to enhance the region's quality of life. The region is made up of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.



Photos: SEMCOG