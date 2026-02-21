SEMCOG Invites Input On Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy For Southeast Michigan

February 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@qhmi.com





Public input is being sought on the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Southeast Michigan.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, seeks to enhance decision-making by providing leadership and consensus-building on key plans and policies.



After extensive outreach, engagement, and coordination across the region, SEMCOG welcomes input on the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Southeast Michigan. That’s provided top link.



The public comment period will be open until March 19th, when SEMCOG's General Assembly will consider it for adoption.



As the federally designated Economic Development District (EDD) for the region, SEMCOG is responsible for developing and implementing a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which is a strategy-driven framework that provides the region with a roadmap for economic opportunities. The CEDS employs a comprehensive approach to economic development for the seven-county region comprised of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.



Twelve core strategies knit together three pillars of the regional economy, which include Great Places, Regional Prosperity, and Economic Resilience. Those strategies include:





Great Places

-Developing and Promoting High Quality Places

-Leveraging Environmental, Recreational, and Cultural Assets

-Strengthening Downtowns and Neighborhoods

-Enhancing Local and Regional Land Use Planning





Regional Prosperity

-Cultivating a Globally Competitive Business Environment

-Supporting Entrepreneurship and Small Business Growth

-Aligning Talent Development with Workforce Needs

-Promoting Upward Economic Mobility





Economic Resilience

-Broadening and Strengthening the Regional Economic Base

-Investing in and Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure

-Enhancing Preparedness for Disruptions

-Positioning Southeast Michigan as a Leading Freight and Logistics Hub





In advance of March 19th, there are several ways to submit a comment. Those can be viewed in the bottom provided link.