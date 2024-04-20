SEMCOG Announces Commuter Challenge

April 20, 2024

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is announcing its Commuter Challenge for 2024.



SEMCOG says the challenge is an excellent opportunity to reduce roadway congestion. It begins May 1st in Southeastern Michigan, and is a monthlong competition.



Residents are urged to try a green commute. According to a press release, the benefits of “green commuting” include reduced gas expenses, improved air quality, and decreased road congestion. Alternative commuter methods include public transit, bicycles, carpools, and even walking.



The 2024 Commuter Challenge includes a number of prizes, including a Visa gift card, a bicycle, a night at the Westin Book Cadillac, and more.



