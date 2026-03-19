SEMCOG & City Of Novi Celebrate Federal Funding For New Roundabout

March 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





SEMCOG and the City of Novi are celebrating $1.4 (m) million in federal funding for a new roundabout at a busy intersection.



A ceremonial check presentation was made to city leaders at last week’s Novi City Council meeting to celebrate the award for a roundabout at 11 Mile and Taft Road. It’s an existing four-way intersection with over 5,000 traffic count daily.



The award is part of SEMCOG’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program. It’s a competitive program for cost-effective transportation projects that address air quality, reduce congestion, and improve traffic flow. Eligible projects include transit improvements, traffic signal modernization, roundabouts, electric vehicle charging, and more.



Novi Mayor Justin Fischer commented "I just want to say how excited I am to be seeing this happen. I have kids that go to school in the area, and seeing the traffic debacle at that intersection, I think will be well served by this roundabout. So I want to thank all of our visitors here joining to celebrate with us”.



SEMCOG Planning Director Kevin Vettraino said "This is one of the essential federal programs – currently funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – that really makes a difference in our region. Over the past 10 years, CMAQ has invested over $248 million in 146 projects throughout Southeast Michigan. Roundabouts are competitive for CMAQ due to the significant reductions they create in idling and emissions. This new roundabout at Taft and 11 Mile will also bring long-term safety benefits, as roundabouts also reduce serious injuries and fatalities from traffic crashes”.



Oakland County Commissioner and SEMCOG Chairperson Gwen Markham added "We are often the connection between our local communities and essential data, information, and funding opportunities like the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program (CMAQ). Regional Review is comprised of elected leaders from throughout the SEMCOG region, and part of its role is to award funding for competitive programs like CMAQ”.





Main Photo: Google Street View



Pictured Left to right: Jeff Herczeg, Director of Public Works, City of Novi; David Staudt, Council Member, City of Novi; Aaron Martinez, Council Member, City of Novi; Matt Heintz, Council Member, City of Novi; Laura Marie Casey, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Novi; Kevin Vettraino, Planning Director, SEMCOG; Justin Fischer, Mayor, City of Novi; Gwen Markham, Oakland County Commissioner, District 15, and Chairperson, SEMCOG; Pria Gurumurthy, Council Member, City of Novi; Brian Smith, Council Member, City of Novi; Victor Cardenas, City Manager, City of Novi.





More on roundabouts on SEMCOG's Roundabouts Safety page. That link is provided bottom.