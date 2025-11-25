SEMCOG Presents City Of Howell $918,022 Grant For Sidewalks

November 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell was presented with a big check for almost $1 (m) million during Monday night’s meeting to repair and rehabilitate sidewalks – enhancing safety, accessibility, and connectivity.



The City was awarded $918,022 in federal grant funding from SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to repair sidewalks and crossings within 10 road corridors that connect residential areas with downtown Howell. There is a 20% required local match.



Officials with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments formally presented the check to Council last night.



This marked the City’s first grant received through SEMCOG. The overall goal of the grant program is to fund transportation projects, such as bicycle and pedestrian facilities and transportation-related environmental mitigation.



A City memo states the scope of the City’s TAP grant project includes the replacement of approximately 2,800 sidewalk flags or approximately 13,200-lineal-feet of concrete sidewalk. That’s over 2 miles.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary congratulated the City; also giving a nod to later longtime Councilman Steve Manor who was very involved – saying he made a big impact to SECMOG, and her personally. O’Leary said the project will address safety needs of over two miles and across ten corridors with just one project – which is really impressive and will help both residents and visitors in those areas reach public spaces, core services, and other amenities – noting “the City has many”.



Director of Public Services Matt Davis commented the City has approximately 55 miles of sidewalk, and like all cities, not all is in great shape. He noted in many cases, preventative maintenance work had to be shifted due to budgetary constraints over the years. Davis cited many benefits for fixing sidewalks; public safety, preventing trip and falls, and general walkability - stressing a good sidewalk system is crucial for accessibly for all.



It was stated that Mayor Pro-Tem and longtime Councilwoman Jan Lobur suggested applying for the grant.



Lobur told WHMI after the meeting it was a true team effort and SEMCOG is a wonderful organization, also giving credit to Manor. She said the City is very fortunate to be awarded the grant as they need to work on sidewalks for the safety of the community – adding “we have a beautiful city, let’s just keep it up”. Lobur noted work is expected to go quickly, and be completed by 2027.



The upcoming replacement program only addresses sidewalk flags that are currently in disrepair and/or are considered trip hazards.



The replacements are located along the following street segments:



- Thompson Street from N. Michigan Ave to Barnard Street

- Clinton Street from Byron Road to N. National Street

- S. Walnut Street from Grand River Ave to Mason Road

- S. Tompkins Street from Grand River Ave to Maple Street

- Byron Road from McPherson Street to Grand River Ave

- E. Sibley Street from Fowler Street to S. National Street

- E. Washington Street from St. Joseph Catholic School to Fair Avenue

- N. National Street from Grand River Ave to Sutton Street